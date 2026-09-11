Not even the most pessimistic voices within Tottenham expected their fresh start to unravel this quickly. The club splashed around £332 million on 10 new players this summer, so expectations soared. Fans dreamed of a different side, one capable of competing and returning to the forefront.
Reality has pulled in the opposite direction. Three Premier League matches in, Tottenham have not won a single one. Worse still, they have not scored a single goal, according to the Sky Sports network.
Defeats to Brentford and Newcastle came first. Then the goalless draw against Nottingham Forest delivered a first point of the season, but it also laid bare a deeper problem. Spurs failed to register a single shot on target, something that had not happened to them in a league match for more than four years.
Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi now faces a difficult equation: an almost entirely new team, enormous spending, European ambitions, yet an attacking start that ranks among the worst in the league.
With Everton up next, the questions are mounting. Is there really cause for concern? Or is judging De Zerbi's project after just three matches premature?
You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums