Getty
‘They are going to have real problems’ – Liverpool and Arne Slot sent transfer warning by former captain after missing out on Marc Guehi
Man City win Guehi race
Liverpool appeared set to sign Guehi last summer but a move collapsed at the eleventh hour. Guehi ended up staying at Crystal Palace until the transfer window reopened in January and has now completed a £20 million move to Manchester City. The defender has admitted he was very close to signing for the Reds. He said: "It was very close. Very close. The medical was pretty much done and then it got pulled at the last minute. My mindset is what will be, will be. It would be doing Palace a disservice if I was acting a certain way because the club's given me everything. The least I can do is show up to work every single day, shut my mouth and keep my head down. I think that's the most important thing. It's not just been a (mad) couple of weeks, I'd say a couple of years. It feels like it's been going on forever. I'm just glad that I got to move over the line. Obviously, it's not easy leaving a club that I've been at for so long. They've done so much for me and I'm eternally grateful to them. But I'm just really glad I can be here. I'm glad that I've joined this fantastic football club. We've been talking for quite a while and obviously talked with different clubs. Like I said, I felt from conversations, through talking with some of the players here, that this was the place for me to improve, to get better and just to help as much as possible."
- Getty Images Sport
Liverpool warned of 'real problems' ahead
Redknapp feels that Liverpool will rue their failure to land Guehi and also fears they could be left seriously short in defence if they suffer any more injury issues. He said on Sky Sports: "Conor (Bradley) has picked up a really nasty injury so we're not going to see him again this season, Giovanni Leoni as well and he looks a real prospect, a real talent. Hopefully Ibrahima Konate will be back soon. It does feel like they are down to the bare bones, if you like. They need some players, he (Slot) needs some help in that department. If they were to pick up an injury or two more, they are going to have real problems. I don't know the ins and outs, but Guehi felt like a big miss. That was something where everybody in football was saying he's going to Liverpool, it looks like a done deal. Manchester City came in and offered him a huge amount of money to go there, and it's a really good move for him and I fully understand that one. But I felt that was one that Liverpool would have partaken in, but they didn't.
"Now they (Liverpool) have to be clever in the market. The hard thing is you go and buy a player - and Leoni is going to be a real star - he is probably going to be fit for the start of next pre-season hopefully. So you're in a bit of position really but you have to make sure you have got some strength in depth."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Liverpool block Robertson transfer
Liverpool had looked set to see their defensive options reduced further by Andy Robertson moving on to Tottenham. Spurs had been keen to complete a deal for the Scotland international but Liverpool have now blocked the move due to their injury situation. Captain Virgil van Dijk had previously urged the club not to let Robertson go, saying: "Of course I speak to him. I speak to him every day, he's my vice-captain. Robbo is a very important member of our team and I want him to stay but whatever happens, let's see."
- Getty Images Sport
Will Liverpool make any signings in January?
Liverpool are not expected to make any signings before the January transfer window despite their current problems. Slot has been asked about the situation and seemed to be expecting a quiet end to the window. He told reporters: "That is what I expect. But I always say when there is an opportunity in the market where we think we can strengthen the squad this club will always try to do so. But at this moment I expect it to stay mainly the same."
Advertisement