This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler brutally told retired Luka Modric 'with a tomato garden in Croatia and seventy grandchildren' would still be better than him after poor performance against Villarreal Real Madrid LaLiga A. Guler L. Modric Arda Guler was brutally criticised by Spanish commentator Antonio Romero after a below-par cameo against Villarreal. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Guler not having a great season at Madrid

Didn't perform well against Villarreal

Told a retired Modric would be a better option Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga RMA LEG Match preview