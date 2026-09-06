Real Madrid's defeat to Real Betis was not merely three points dropped in the league race. It was the first real test of the character of Jose Mourinho's project in his second spell.

Los Blancos had made a perfect start, collecting maximum points from their first three matches. Then came the fall in Andalusia, a 1-0 defeat in which Real Madrid enjoyed long spells of control and created chances but lacked the final touch. Kylian Mbappe even missed a penalty in stoppage time, while Troy Parrott struck Betis' only goal in the 81st minute.

The problem, then, is not the defeat itself. It is how Real Madrid respond to their first stumble.

Mourinho felt his team had performed well, but football does not award points for possession and chances. That makes the coming matches far more significant than the Betis result itself.