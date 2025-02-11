This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio sees Spanish court reject appeal in child sex abuse video scandal - with five-year prison sentence now possible R. Asencio Real Madrid LaLiga Real Madrid's Raul Asencio has seen an appeal to end an investigation into his role in a child sex abuse video scandal rejected by a Spanish court.

Investigation into scandal set to proceed

Investigation into scandal set to proceed

Could face five-year jail sentence if found guilty