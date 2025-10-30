'Real Madrid are keeping an eye on him' - Liverpool told Florian Wirtz could leave in January as Xabi Alonso eyes struggling £116m man

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has now issued a startling warning suggesting that Wirtz could find himself loaned out to Real Madrid as early as January to rediscover his confidence.

Speaking in an interview withESportsBets.com,he said: "Top players didn't get loaned in the past. A loan was for players who didn't get a game, but the top players didn't get loaned. It probably started with Philippe Coutinho a few years ago, when he went for 140 million or something to Barcelona. And a year later he was loaned out to Bayern Munich.

"I wouldn't rule anything out in today's world, especially in football. It's been reported that Xabi Alonso has asked Real Madrid to keep an eye on Florian Wirtz’ performances and what he does at Liverpool, I reckon it could be true. Because we know how fondly he talks of him. He was the reason they won the league, they won the cup. He was the heartbeat of the Bayer Leverkusen team with Granit Xhaka, and yeah, they keep an eye on him. He's too good to fail at Liverpool, but it's been about 10 games now. You can never rule anything out."

Taking cue from examples from his time as a player, Hamann added, "In my time, Juan Sebastian Veron came to Manchester United as potentially the best midfielder at the time. He lasted one season. So you can never rule anything out. It'll depend on what happens in the next few weeks. But as I said, at the moment I wouldn't rule anything out, and if Real Madrid are keeping an eye on him, it could happen."