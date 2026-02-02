Getty
Revealed: How long injured Jude Bellingham will be out for & the games Real Madrid midfielder will miss
Bellingham suffered hamstring injury against Rayo Vallecano
Bellingham lasted fewer than 10 minutes of Real Madrid’s meeting with Rayo Vallecano at Santiago Bernabeu. He chased a ball down the left flank, but was forced to pull up before gaining possession.
He was clearly in some distress, with medical staff being waved onto the field. It quickly became apparent that he would be unable to continue, with interim Los Blancos boss Alvaro Arbeloa having to tinker with his plans.
La Liga title hopefuls Real have delivered an update on their official website, saying in a statement: “Following tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored.”
How long Real Madrid star Bellingham will be out for
Clubs rarely put a timescale on player recoveries, with it difficult to determine how long any given ailment will take to heal. There is, however, optimism in the Spanish capital that Bellingham will not be ruled out for long.
AS report that: “Bellingham will be out for a month. It could be three-and-a-half weeks; it could be five. But that's the approximate timeframe.” They point out that the all-action midfielder has fared well on the fitness front since returning from shoulder surgery in the summer of 2025.
He is considered to have become an “untouchable” under Arbeloa, with Bellingham seeing as many minutes as possible. A quick assessment on his latest injury was made, with checks being carried out a matter of minutes after he was forced from the field. AS state that: “A 24-48 hour wait is usually recommended, as significant swelling makes diagnosis more difficult. But in his case, it could be done immediately. And so it was.”
La Liga & Champions League games that Bellingham could miss
Arbeloa insists that there was no indication prior to kick-off against Rayo that Bellingham was in danger of breaking down - despite being put through a hectic schedule of late. Real’s caretaker coach said: “He was in perfect condition to play, although he’s been putting in a lot of effort in every game he’s played since I’ve been here.”
Arbeloa added on seeing Bellingham ruled out of his immediate plans: “It’s a significant loss, but I have an extraordinary squad for that. Let’s not forget that I think we have 17 players here who were European champions a year-and-a-half ago, and with them we’ll overcome any absences we have.”
Bellingham will play no part in Real’s La Liga title bid over the coming weeks, as they seek to keep pace with Clasico rivals Barcelona at the top of the table. They are due to be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Valencia.
If a five-week absence were to be taken in, then Bellingham would also sit out domestic meetings with Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Getafe, Celta Vigo and Elche, while facing a race against time to be fit for a derby date with Atletico Madrid on March 22, which leads into the next international break.
He will definitely sit out a two-legged Champions League knockout phase play-off clash with Jose Mourinho’s Benfica, meaning that others are going to have to keep Real’s European dreams alive in 2025-26.
World Cup bid: Bellingham targeting place in England squad
The fact that Bellingham has avoided a complete tear of his hamstring is, however, good news. He will return to Arbeloa’s plans at some stage and aid quests for more major honours.
He will also get the chance to play his way into contention for selection by England in their 2026 World Cup plans, with competition for places in Thomas Tuchel’s squad - particularly in a playmaking No.10 berth - getting ever fiercer.
