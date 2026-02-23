Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen apologises on Chinese social media platform after sharing offensive post

While the apology was swift, the nature of the original post has left a bitter taste for many. Reports indicate that the shared image was accompanied by highly offensive remarks from internet users, including one that claimed the subject could be "blindfolded with dental floss." Another comment featured in the screenshot reportedly stated that "even the Chinese call him Chinese," further escalating the tension surrounding the post. The incident has cast a shadow over the rising star's reputation as he continues his development at the Bernabeu.

Despite the official apology, many fans in China remain unsatisfied with the club’s handling of the situation. Critics have pointed out that the statement was only released on Weibo, a platform specifically targeted at the Chinese market, and was significantly absent from both Huijsen’s and Real Madrid's global Instagram or X accounts. This has led to demands for a more transparent, worldwide apology or a video statement, with supporters questioning whether the remorse is genuine or merely a branding exercise to protect the club's heavy commercial interests in the region.