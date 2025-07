This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Real Madrid consider selling Vinicius Jr unless Brazil star reduces massive salary demands in shock development that could benefit Rodrygo Vinicius Junior Rodrygo Real Madrid LaLiga Transfers Rodrygo could be the beneficiary amid Vinicius Jr.'s contract standoff with Real Madrid, as the club could consider selling the No.7 this summer. Rodrygo's exit could be prevented

Madrid could sell Vini instead amid wage demands

Brazilian wants to become the highest-paid player at the club Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below