Real Madrid to battle Atletico for Cristian Romero as incoming boss Xabi Alonso wants Tottenham star to join Trent Alexander-Arnold as part of new-look defence
Spanish giants Real Madrid are set to rival Atletico for Cristian Romero's signature this season as Los Blancos looks to rebuild their backline.
- Romero in demand ahead of summer transfer window
- Real Madrid and Atletico want Tottenham star
- Xabi Alonso set take over as Real Madrid boss