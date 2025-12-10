'That's how a real legend talks!' - Steven Gerrard's 'wise' take on Mohamed Salah row prompts Liverpool fans to shame 'imposter' Jamie Carragher

Gerrard told TNT Sports: "He's obviously really upset he's not playing, which I respect. He won’t sit out of the team, which I respect. The couple of lines about throwing people under the bus [is] wrong. He needs to reverse a little bit away from that. He needs to deal with that with the manager. This needs Virgil van Dijk to go, 'How are we sorting this out for the benefit of not the club, or the team, but the fans?' I've seen this and I've lived it. I lived it with [Luis] Suarez when he fell out with Brendan [Rodgers]. I've seen it all. I've been there myself from a personal point of view. I did the Salah statement in 30 seconds against [Manchester] United when I got sent off. So no-one's perfect. We've all had head losses as players. We’ve all done emotional things. And I know in time when this all calms Mo will go, 'I shouldn't have said that, I maybe shouldn't have said that, I was a bit emotional, I was a bit hasty.' But at the end of the day, Liverpool football club needs Mo Salah, back playing well, back scoring goals, because he is the best player, the best scorer and he will help them get out of this. If this goes on this is bigger than what we all know and what we see."

