Ramovic vs Mokwena series: 'God will not ask about titles!' - TS Galaxy coach asks Rhulani to be 'a very nice human being'

GOALSeth WillisRamovic vs Mokwena series: 'God will not ask about titles!' - TS Galaxy coach asks Rhulani to be 'a very nice human being'Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCTS GalaxyStellenbosch FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCStellenbosch FCCupRhulani MokwenaSead RamovicThe Rockets coach believes his counterpart from Masandawana should mind his language after the latest burst-up. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMokwena & Ramovic have been fighting for some timeRecently, the Downs stated Galaxy had plans to injure ZunguRamovic unhappy with MokwenaArticle continues below