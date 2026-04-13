Major setback for Raheem Sterling! Robin van Persie explains why he benched ex-Chelsea & Man City star for latest Feyenoord outing

Van Persie quickly dismissed suggestions of Sterling being dropped on a permanent basis, instead pointing to a lack of sharpness and a minor training incident. The head coach emphasised the need for physical readiness in a squad currently hampered by several fitness questions ahead of the season's final stretch.

Explaining his decision to leave the former England international out of the starting XI, Van Persie told ESPN: "No, Raheem hasn't been completely fresh these past few days. He also had a moment in training. So that is a physical reason. Tobias has done very well since joining us. He is good on the ball, physically strong, and has earned his chance. There were a lot of players we didn't know if they could be there or could start."