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Racing Santander boss Jose Alberto Lopez compares the fixture to a painful trip to the dentist after Barcelona tear his side apart in 7-2 drubbing
The dentist and the desire to crush
Lopez had little choice but to acknowledge Barcelona’s total superiority after Santander were beaten at Camp Nou. In a memorable post-match analogy, Lopez compared the experience of facing Barcelona to a painful dental appointment. Summing up the experience, Lopez described the trip to an unpleasant but unavoidable appointment, capturing the feeling of helplessness felt by many visitors to the Camp Nou this season.
“We knew the visit was going to be tough. It was the day you’d go to the dentist, and it hurts. They protested the four minutes of added time; they wanted to crush us. Barca pressed us very well after losing possession, and from then on, they tore us apart,” the coach said.
- AFP
A defensive disaster for the visitors
Lopez lamented his team's lack of discipline and competitive edge in the defensive third. The visitors were unable to cope with the movement and speed of Hansi Flick’s men, conceding seven times and gifting the hosts three opportunities from the penalty spot. Lopez was brutal in his assessment of the performance, highlighting that his side essentially handed the initiative to their illustrious opponents through avoidable errors and a failure to match the intensity required at this level.
"I don’t think it was our best day. We lacked the necessary competitiveness, especially defensively, because we gave away too many opportunities, as evidenced by the three penalties. You can’t concede seven goals and give up countless corners; we need to be a much more disciplined team," Lopez stated.
Barca's ability to shift through the gears
While Santander did show brief flashes of attacking intent and tried to claw their way back into the game at various intervals, Barcelona always seemed to have another gear in reserve. Every time the visitors threatened to make the scoreline more respectable, Flick’s side responded with devastating efficiency to restore their commanding lead. This ability to react instantaneously to pressure is what makes the current Barcelona iteration so dangerous, according to Lopez, who noted that the league leaders are playing with a supreme level of confidence that is currently unmatched across the Spanish top flight.
"Every time we looked set to close the gap and started to cause them problems, they stepped up a gear and pulled away on the scoreboard. They’re a team that’s currently brimming with confidence, one that punishes you severely and is very difficult to stop,” he admitted.
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Assessing the La Liga title race
Despite the nature of the defeat, Lopez was quick to point out that Barcelona will still face significant hurdles in their quest for the La Liga title, citing the strength of the other traditional heavyweights in Spain. While the Catalan giants look imperious at the moment, the Santander manager believes that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will both have a say in the final standings.
"I see some great rivals in La Liga; obviously, Real Madrid are a top-class side who are also in excellent form, and Atletico are a competitive side who are building their squad and will certainly be up there. They will face competition, but what’s clear is that Barca have been performing at an impressive level in every match since the La Liga season began. The challenge for them will be to maintain that form when the Champions League kicks off and they’re playing three matches a week," Lopez concluded.
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