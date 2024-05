PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe agrees to 100m sprint challenge with Usain Bolt and rates his chances against Olympic legend Kylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainFranceJamaicaLigue 1

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has agreed to a 100m sprint challenge with Olympic legend Usain Bolt, but gives himself “no chance” of beating the Jamaican.