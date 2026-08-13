'Never satisfied' - Warren Zaire-Emery sends warning to rivals after PSG sink Aston Villa

Speaking in the mixed zone after the match, Zaire-Emery praised the character and togetherness within the PSG dressing room. The young midfielder emphasised how much the squad enjoys competing alongside one another.

"You know, finals are always hard to win," Zaire-Emery stated. "What can I say? This team is simply magnificent. We have to keep going. There’s another trophy out there for us to win. We’re starting the season well, and that’s the most important thing.

"We have an exceptional group. We have young players and older players, and everyone gets along well. We enjoy playing for one another on the pitch."