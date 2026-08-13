AFP
'Never satisfied' - Warren Zaire-Emery sends warning to rivals after PSG sink Aston Villa
PSG retain Super Cup with Villa victory
Les Parisiens started their season in style on Wednesday evening by lifting the UEFA Super Cup for the second consecutive year. Enrique's side secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Premier League side Aston Villa to claim the first piece of silverware of the campaign. Zaire-Emery produced an impressive performance in the heart of midfield to help guide the French champions to glory. The victory sets a positive tone for PSG as they look to build on their previous successes.
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Zaire-Emery hails 'magnificent' team spirit
Speaking in the mixed zone after the match, Zaire-Emery praised the character and togetherness within the PSG dressing room. The young midfielder emphasised how much the squad enjoys competing alongside one another.
"You know, finals are always hard to win," Zaire-Emery stated. "What can I say? This team is simply magnificent. We have to keep going. There’s another trophy out there for us to win. We’re starting the season well, and that’s the most important thing.
"We have an exceptional group. We have young players and older players, and everyone gets along well. We enjoy playing for one another on the pitch."
Hunger for trophies remains under Enrique
Zaire-Emery insisted that Les Parisiens remain completely driven to add more silverware to their collection. He credited head coach Enrique for instilling a ruthless winning mentality throughout the entire squad.
"Winning trophies brings wonderful emotions," he admitted. "We’re experiencing things that are just magnificent, so we just want to keep living those moments and enjoying ourselves together as a team. That’s clearly the goal.
"When there are trophies to be won, we’re there. Like you said, we’re never satisfied. We try to convey all those emotions - and the coach does too - so it’s a truly great team, we’re experiencing great things. We need to keep moving in that direction."
- AFP
Focus shifts to Trophee des Champions
With their first piece of silverware already secured, PSG now turn their attention to domestic matters as the French season gets under way. Enrique's side face Lens in the Trophee des Champions at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday, August 16. The match offers an immediate opportunity to add another trophy to their cabinet.
Following that fixture, Les Parisiens will officially begin their 2026/27 Ligue 1 title defence. They host Rennes at the Parc des Princes in their opening league match on August 23.
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