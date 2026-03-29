'The process has begun' - Marseille confirm plan for new investment to rival PSG

Marseille’s front office will see further upheaval this summer with the confirmed exit of Mehdi Benatia. The former Morocco international, who has been serving as the club's sports director, will officially leave his post once the season ends. While McCourt had previously convinced him to stay during a mid-season crisis, the decision for a clean break has now been finalised. McCourt confirmed the sports director's situation, noting that Benatia is currently serving out his notice period which runs through June. "Medhi is an excellent sporting director. He will stay until the end of the season, and then it will be over. That is his wish, and that is what we have agreed upon," McCourt said.