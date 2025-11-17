Premier League star stretchered off in tears with another heartbreaking injury during international duties

Sunday's encounter against Albania was of little importance to Thomas Tuchel's side as they had already booked their World Cup place. However, with the 2-0 victory, courtesy of a brace from Harry Kane, England ended their qualifying journey with eight wins in as many matches. They are also the first team to survive the entire qualifying stage without conceding a single goal.

With the brace against Albania, Kane took his tally of international goals to 78 as he surpassed Brazil legend Pele. After the game, the Three Lions captain sent out a strong message as he told ITV Sport: "I think it's as good as we've ever had, I think when you look at starting 11, you look at the players coming off the bench, we're going to go into the tournament as one of the favourites, we have to accept that, we've been like that now for the last few tournaments and that's part and parcel of it so we've been building, we've had a great year together with the new coach and now we look forward to obviously a big 2026."

