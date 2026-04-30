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Premier League club officially announces sudden departure of manager despite four games remaining
Mutual agreement ends Parker's tenure
The Clarets officially announced on Thursday that they have parted ways with the former England midfielder by mutual consent. The decision follows a disappointing campaign that saw the Clarets' relegation back to the Championship confirmed last week after a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City.
In an official club statement, Burnley said: "Scott Parker has left his position as head coach of Burnley Football Club by mutual consent. The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Scott for his professionalism, dedication and contribution. He leaves with the respect and gratitude of everyone connected with Burnley Football Club. The process of appointing a new permanent head coach ahead of the 2026-27 season has begun."
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Parker reflects on Turf Moor highs
Despite the difficult end to his tenure, Parker enjoyed a record-breaking debut season at the helm, guiding Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. During the 2024-25 campaign, he orchestrated a 31-match unbeaten run and a remarkable haul of 30 clean sheets to secure promotion from the Championship.
Following his departure, Parker shared a heartfelt message: "It has been an immense privilege to lead this great club over the past two years. I have enjoyed every moment of our journey together, but feel that now is the right time for both parties to move in a different direction. I reflect back with great pride on what we achieved during my time at the club, especially our unforgettable promotion season in 2024-25, and it was a true honour to lead this team into the Premier League."
Gratitude to the Clarets faithful
Parker’s statement continued with thanks to the ownership and playing staff who supported him during his two-year stint. The 45-year-old was appointed in 2024 to replace Vincent Kompany and quickly established himself as a fan favourite during the club's clinical promotion push.
He added: "I would like to thank Alan and the ownership group for their support during my time at the club. My thanks also go to the fantastic and tireless staff behind the scenes and, most importantly, to the players, who have given me everything since the first day I arrived. Finally, thank you to the Burnley fans. I wish you all and this great club nothing but the very best for the future."
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Interim plans for season finale
The Clarets have moved quickly to stabilise the first-team set-up, appointing Mike Jackson to take charge on an interim basis. Jackson, supported by the existing backroom staff, will oversee the final four fixtures of the Premier League season, beginning with a trip to face Leeds United on Friday night. While the search for a permanent successor has officially commenced, the club clarified that no formal talks have yet taken place with potential candidates. Following the Leeds clash, Burnley still face fixtures against Aston Villa, Arsenal, and Wolves as they prepare for a return to the second tier next season.