The Brazilians continue with their push to finish the season with four trophies as they face Tuks in the Tshwane Derby.

Mamelodi Sundowns will clash with the University of Pretoria in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

After winning the African Super League earlier in the season, the Brazilians are pushing for the Premier Soccer League title, Nedbank Cup and Caf Champions League to make it four trophies this term.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena is likely to field his strong team against Pretoria University and GOAL predicts how he could line up his men.