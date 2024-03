South Africa’s Hugo Broos may introduce alterations ahead of the national team's Fifa Series clash against Algeria on Tuesday.

The Belgian coach voiced his discontent following Bafana Bafana's 1-1 draw against a lowly-ranked Andorra on Friday, March 22nd.

One of Broos' primary concerns was the team's inability to convert numerous scoring opportunities during the match.

Considering Broos' apprehensions, GOAL speculates on his potential lineup choices for the upcoming match against Algeria.