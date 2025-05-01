This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lamine Yamal Barcelona 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Playing through pain! Lamine Yamal makes hand injury point to ex-Real Madrid doctor following controversial bandage comments aimed at Barcelona superstars

L. YamalBarcelonaReal MadridBarcelona vs InterChampions LeagueLaLiga

Lamine Yamal appears to have made a hand injury point following controversial bandage comments aimed at Barcelona stars by an ex-Real Madrid doctor.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Teenage star suffered hand injury back in February
  • Questions asked of why players are wearing strapping
  • Controversial comments countered by superstition claim
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches