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Alex Labidou

WATCH: Promising Philadelphia Union and future Manchester City forward Cavan Sullivan scores first MLS goal at 16 years old

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Cavan Sullivan’s first MLS league goal is another milestone in one of American soccer’s most-watched young careers. The 16-year-old Philadelphia Union standout helped spark a late rally against Orlando City SC, adding to a resume that already includes a pro contract at 14 and two CONCACAF Champions Cup goals earlier this year against Defence Force F.C. Despite his efforts, the Union suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat.

  • Orlando City SC v Philadelphia UnionGetty Images Sport

    Involved in two goals for Union

    Sullivan didn't just score his first goal, he also played a key role in the build-up for Philadelphia's first goal on the night, feeding the ball to Nathan Harriel, who immediately assisted Milan Iloski to cut Orlando's advantage. Then came Sullivan's first league goal as the teenager took advantage of a smartly-timed run to score off Ben Bender's low cross.

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  • WATCH THE GOAL

    Watch Sullivan's 75th-minute goal here.

  • Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union 2026Getty

    The stats behind Sullivan's growth

    With the Union clearly in rebuilding mode after moving on from several key stars after their Supporters' Shield-winning campaign a season ago, Sullivan has proven to be a key benefactor. After playing in just 224 minutes in his first two seasons in MLS, he's racked up 377 minutes already this season - providing two assists and making four starts.

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  • What comes next?

    Despite Sullivan's promise, the Union are currently MLS's worst team as they are stuck on six points after 13 matches. They'll return home to Subaru Park on Saturday to hos the Columbus Crew

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