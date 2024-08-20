Phil Parkinson Wrexham vs Forest Green 2023-24Getty Images
Chris Burton

Phil Parkinson sounds ‘end up at the bottom’ warning as Wrexham set another ambitious target under Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

WrexhamP. ParkinsonLeague One

Phil Parkinson has sent an “end up at the bottom” warning as Wrexham set another ambitious target under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s ownership.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Red Dragons enjoyed back-to-back promotions
  • Meteoric rise covered by popular documentary
  • Intention is to keep climbing Football League ladder
Article continues below