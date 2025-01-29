'We were way off it!' - Phil Parkinson accuses Wrexham players of lacking 'fight' in shock Stevenage loss as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's hopes of third successive promotion suffer major blow
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson felt his players lacked 'fight' after seeing his team's promotion hopes hit by a surprise defeat to Stevenage.
- Wrexham lose 3-2 at home
- Lose further ground in promotion race
- Parkinson says team lacked 'fight'