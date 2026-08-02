Ulrich Wagner
Phil Collins' son Mathew joins German fourth-tier club as he continues professional journey
A new chapter in Munich
Mathew has officially put pen to paper on a one-year contract with 1860 Munich, per Daily Mail. The move comes after the youngster spent time on trial with the club, where he impressed the coaching staff enough to earn a permanent spot in the squad for the upcoming campaign. Born in Switzerland, Collins is no stranger to the German football landscape, having previously spent time within the youth academy at Bundesliga side Hannover 96. His journey to Munich has been a nomadic one, taking him through various leagues in Central Europe as he seeks to establish himself in the professional game. After his stint in Hannover, he moved to WSG Tirol in the Austrian top flight before making the switch to second-tier side Austria Salzburg last summer.
His move to 1860 Munich represents a significant step, even if the club finds itself in the fourth tier of the German pyramid. The historic side, once a powerhouse of German football and a founding member of the Bundesliga, was relegated from the 3. Liga last season not necessarily due to their performance on the pitch, but because they failed to obtain a necessary licence for the new season.
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Family support and professional ambitions
While Mathew is focused on his career on the pitch, his family background remains a point of significant public interest. His father, the legendary former drummer and lead singer of Genesis, has been a constant supporter of Mathew sporting ambitions. The 75-year-old music icon was spotted attending one of Mathew’s matches as recently as November. His half-sister, Lily Collins, the star of the hit Netflix series 'Emily in Paris', also voiced her support for the move.
“Mat loves music, but loves his football even more,” Phil said a few years ago. “He is certain he'll turn professional. The other day he said, 'Another five years and I'll be gone.' He also looks at everything, Bundesliga, French league, everything.” This level of obsession with the tactical and global aspects of the game suggests that Mathew possesses the mental fortitude required to navigate the lower leagues of Germany.
Historical weight of 1860 Munich
Mathew joins a club that carries a heavy legacy. 1860 Munich were the champions of Germany in 1966 and have two German Cups to their name, won in 1942 and 1964. Despite their current standing in the fourth tier, they remain one of the best-supported clubs in the country, often drawing crowds that rival those of top-flight teams.
The midfielder’s arrival comes at a time of transition for the squad following their licence-related relegation. Navigating the Regionalliga is notoriously difficult, with only a limited number of promotion spots available for dozens of ambitious clubs. However, for a player who has already experienced the youth systems of Hannover and the competitive nature of Austrian football, the challenge in Munich provides a familiar environment.
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Potential clash with Harry Kane?
Interestingly, despite playing in the fourth division, Collins could still find himself sharing a pitch with some of the world's biggest stars. Due to the structure of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup), there remains a mathematical possibility that 1860 Munich could be drawn against their fierce local rivals, Bayern Munich. Such a draw would set up a fascinating "Munich Derby" and potentially see Mathew line up against England captain Harry Kane.
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