Phil Collins' son Mathew joins German fourth-tier club as he continues professional journey

Mathew has officially put pen to paper on a one-year contract with 1860 Munich, per Daily Mail. The move comes after the youngster spent time on trial with the club, where he impressed the coaching staff enough to earn a permanent spot in the squad for the upcoming campaign. Born in Switzerland, Collins is no stranger to the German football landscape, having previously spent time within the youth academy at Bundesliga side Hannover 96. His journey to Munich has been a nomadic one, taking him through various leagues in Central Europe as he seeks to establish himself in the professional game. After his stint in Hannover, he moved to WSG Tirol in the Austrian top flight before making the switch to second-tier side Austria Salzburg last summer.

His move to 1860 Munich represents a significant step, even if the club finds itself in the fourth tier of the German pyramid. The historic side, once a powerhouse of German football and a founding member of the Bundesliga, was relegated from the 3. Liga last season not necessarily due to their performance on the pitch, but because they failed to obtain a necessary licence for the new season.







