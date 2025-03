This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'A person we loved very much' - Barcelona president Joan Laporta pays emotional tribute after death of team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia Barcelona LaLiga Barcelona president Joan Laporta has paid an emotional tribute to Carles Minarro Garcia following the death of the club's first-team doctor. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona first-team doctor passes away

La Liga match against Osasuna postponed

President Laporta speaks out on club's grief Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Liga F BAR VAL Match preview