Guardiola confirmed on Friday that he will be stepping down from his post this summer, ending a ten-year reign that has yielded over 20 major trophies for the Cityzens. While Man United fans have been told to "not to celebrate" by former left-back Patrice Evra, the ultimate sign of respect came from the very top of the Red Devils' pantheon.

Speaking ahead of his final home game against Aston Villa, Guardiola admitted that receiving a message from Ferguson was a particular highlight. "I know I had incredible success as a manager and it’s nice to be there," Guardiola said. "One of the biggest compliments I had was I got a message from Sir Alex Ferguson yesterday and that made me so happy."



