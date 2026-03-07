Pep Guardiola insists out-of-sorts Phil Foden 'will be back' as Man City boss outlines why midfielder is struggling again

Addressing the media ahead of Manchester City’s FA Cup fifth-round encounter with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, Guardiola provided a detailed assessment of Foden's current state. The Catalan coach emphasised that the return of the best version of Foden will be a gradual process rather than an overnight fix. He urged the academy graduate to block out the external pressure and focus on the joy of the game to help him through this fallow period.

"I had the feeling he played really good [against Forest]. But still we're used to him being incredibly decisive in the final third and it happens when you don’t lose much consequences, free in the final third," Guardiola said in a press conference