AFP
Pep Guardiola warns Man City can't 'copy and paste' his replacement
The end of a golden era
In a move that signals the end of a transformative decade in English football, Guardiola will depart the Etihad Stadium this summer. The 55-year-old, who arrived in Manchester in July 2016, has fundamentally altered the landscape of the Premier League, winning six league titles and a historic Treble during his stay.
Guardiola’s statistical dominance is unparalleled. His side's "Centurions" campaign in 2017-18 remains the gold standard, setting records for points (100), wins (32), and goals (106). He followed that by completing a unique domestic quadruple in 2019 and reached the pinnacle of European football with the Champions League title in 2023. His final season has already seen him add the FA Cup and Carabao Cup to the trophy cabinet, ensuring he leaves on a high.
- AFP
Avoiding the trap of imitation
As City search for the man to fill the biggest shoes in world football, Guardiola has insisted that he will not be advising the board on who should take the reins. With former assistant Enzo Maresca currently the frontrunner to return to Manchester, Guardiola believes the next manager must flourish on their own terms rather than trying to replicate the "Pep way."
"It doesn't work to copy and paste in this kind of job," Guardiola said. "You have to be unique, natural and yourself and the new manager will be himself. The moment it starts to be a copy for another one ... Everyone is everyone. It has to be like that. And that's why everything is going to be good."
A long-awaited hiatus
After 10 years of relentless intensity in the Premier League, Guardiola has confirmed that his immediate future involves nothing more than a sofa and a remote control. Despite constant links to international roles - most notably the England national team job - the former Barcelona boss is adamant that he needs to step away from the game entirely to reconnect with his family.
"I don't have any absolute plan about my future except to rest and go to recover my time that I missed with my kids when they were growing [up] and many things I've not done I want to do," he said. "So, I don't think for one second thinking about anything related to football for the next time, for the next years. I don't think about it."
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Life away from the dugout
City will now look to start a new chapter without the man who delivered six league titles and a historic Treble to the blue half of Manchester. While City fans will be hoping for a swift return to management for the serial winner, he seems more interested in the simple things in life during his upcoming sabbatical.
"I need to rest, I need to reflect. Afterwards we will see what happens," Guardiola added. "I don't have a plan, just to rest and do a lot of things I want to do that I didn't do in the past, stupid things that I want to do."