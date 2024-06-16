Jude Bellingham Trent Alexander-ArnoldGetty
Gill Clark

'People talk a lot of rubbish' - Jude Bellingham blasts Trent Alexander-Arnold's critics as Real Madrid superstar reveals how Liverpool ace 'makes it easy' for him with England

EnglandJude BellinghamEuropean ChampionshipSerbia vs EnglandSerbiaTrent Alexander-Arnold

England match-winner Jude Bellingham was full of praise for team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold after Sunday's 1-0 win over Serbia at Euro 2024.

  • England beat Serbia in Euro 2024 opener
  • Bellingham scores only goal of game
  • Alexander-Arnold starts in midfield
