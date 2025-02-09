This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
RCD Espanyol de Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

'The people of football do not understand' - Carlo Ancelotti fumes over controversial Atletico Madrid penalty as Real Madrid held to derby draw

Real MadridAtletico MadridC. AncelottiG. SimeoneReal Madrid vs Atletico MadridLaLiga

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti criticised the decision to award Atletico Madrid a penalty as Sunday's derby clash ended in a 1-1 draw.

  • Real Madrid draw 1-1 with Atletico Madrid
  • Ancelotti criticises referee for awarding penalty
  • Simeone defends referee but claims Real deserved red
