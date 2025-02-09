'The people of football do not understand' - Carlo Ancelotti fumes over controversial Atletico Madrid penalty as Real Madrid held to derby draw
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti criticised the decision to award Atletico Madrid a penalty as Sunday's derby clash ended in a 1-1 draw.
- Real Madrid draw 1-1 with Atletico Madrid
- Ancelotti criticises referee for awarding penalty
- Simeone defends referee but claims Real deserved red