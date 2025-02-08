This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

'Most ridiculous penalty you'll see in your life' - Real Madrid stars and Carlo Ancelotti in disbelief while fans go crazy over 'perversion of the rules' as Atletico Madrid given controversial spot kick days after Los Blancos lodge official complaint against La Liga referees

Real MadridAtletico MadridReal Madrid vs Atletico MadridLaLiga

Real Madrid players and fans alike were stunned after a controversial penalty was awarded to Atletico in the city derby on Saturday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Penalty awarded for Tchouameni 'foul'
  • Spot-kick given after VAR intervention
  • Fans and played stunned
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches