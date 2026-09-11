'I feel at home!' - Pedro Neto commits future to Chelsea with long-term extension through 2032 following Xabi Alonso renaissance

Chelsea have officially confirmed that Neto has signed a contract extension on improved terms, tying him to the club until 2032 - adding a further year to his previous deal that was set to expire in 2031. The 26-year-old Portugal international has become a vital cog in the machine at Stamford Bridge Pedro Neto has signed a contract extension at Chelsea until 2032 after thriving in a new wing-back role under manager Xabi Alonso at Stamford Bridge., featuring regularly under new manager Xabi Alonso.

The winger, who joined the Blues from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £51.4 million in 2024, expressed his delight at the new arrangement, highlighting his emotional connection to the club and his ambitions for the future. Neto described signing the new deal as an 'unbelievable moment' for his career and personal life. Speaking to the club's official channels, he said: 'I feel at home here. I feel like I want to achieve more things here. I'm really excited because I think we can achieve a lot of things together.'