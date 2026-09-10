Pedro Neto and Valentin Barco react as Chelsea fight back to beat Leeds 6-3

Chelsea booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after overcoming a two-goal deficit to defeat Leeds United 6-3 in a chaotic thriller at Stamford Bridge. Tarik Muharemovic and Brenden Aaronson put the visitors two ahead before the Blues mounted an explosive second-half response.

Cole Palmer scored twice in two minutes to equalise, before Pedro Neto, Danny Welbeck, and Valentin Barco all found the net to seal progress.

Xabi Alonso's side have now scored 16 goals across five fixtures at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.



