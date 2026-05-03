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Adhe Makayasa

Pedri breaks Barcelona record previously held by Lionel Messi after reaching notable milestone

Pedri
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Barcelona
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Pedri has etched his name into the Barcelona history books by surpassing a long-standing record previously held by the legendary Lionel Messi. The midfield maestro achieved a significant career milestone during the victory over Osasuna, cementing his status as the indispensable heartbeat of Hansi Flick’s rejuvenated Blaugrana side.

  • A historic night in Pamplona

    Pedri reached a remarkable landmark during Barcelona's 2-1 win at El Sadar, officially recording his 200th start for the Catalan giants. By doing so at just 23 years and 159 days old, the Canary Islander became the youngest player in the club's history to hit this figure. He successfully eclipsed the previous benchmark set by Messi, who reached the double-century of starts at 23 years and 227 days, as well as Xavi Hernandez's earlier record.

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    Spine of the team

    The 23-year-old’s consistency is particularly impressive given he remains the undisputed spine of a midfield that includes other high-profile talents like Gavi. Flick has identified the playmaker as a vital pillar of his system, noting that it is currently unthinkable for the team to manage without his technical brilliance. While Pedri holds the record for now, the rapid rise of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi suggests his new age-based milestone could eventually be challenged by the club's latest crop of teenagers.

  • Consistent creative output

    Pedri's influence on the current campaign is reflected in his statistics, having already featured 26 times in La Liga this season. During this run, he has contributed two goals and provided eight assists, proving to be a reliable source of creativity as Barcelona chase domestic glory. His partnership in the double pivot has allowed the league leaders to dictate the tempo of matches, ensuring they remain 14 points clear at the summit of the table with only four games left to play.

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    Aiming for a perfect finish

    Flick’s side is now entering the final stretch of the campaign with the ambition of securing a maximum points haul from their remaining fixtures. To reach the prestigious 100-point milestone, the league leaders must navigate a challenging run-in that features a high-stakes El Clasico against Real Madrid, followed by encounters with Deportivo Alaves, Real Betis, and Valencia. While the title is within their grasp, maintaining this relentless consistency will be essential to matching the historic records set by Jose Mourinho and Tito Vilanova over a decade ago.

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Barcelona
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Real Madrid
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