Paul Scholes sends strong Eberechi Eze transfer message to Man Utd after Crystal Palace winger's lively display for England against Senegal
Paul Scholes sent a strong transfer message to Manchester United regarding Eberechi Eze after his lively display for England against Senegal.
- England suffered a 3-1 defeat to Senegal
- Eze was a bright spark in the Three Lions' attack
- Scholes wants Man Utd to bid for the Palace winger