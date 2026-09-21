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imago-sport-1083569504.jpgJürgen Schwarz
Adhe Makayasa

Patrik Schick laments 'unfortunate' timing of international break as Bayer Leverkusen striker continues historic scoring streak

P. Schick
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick admitted the upcoming international break has arrived at an inconvenient moment after continuing his red-hot form against RB Leipzig on Sunday. The Czech forward netted for a fourth consecutive Bundesliga match to inspire a 2-0 victory but expressed frustration that domestic momentum must now be paused.

  • Striker rues break timing

    Schick believes the upcoming international break has arrived at an inconvenient moment as it risks disrupting his blistering run of form. Those concerns were voiced shortly after his clinical volley broke the deadlock to set Leverkusen on their way to a 2-0 win over Leipzig at the BayArena. Miguel Gutierrez then doubled the advantage in the second half to secure maximum points for Carles Martinez Novell's side and lift them up to fifth place.

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    Czechia forward expresses frustration

    Finding the net across the first four matchdays saw Schick equal Stefan Kiessling's historic scoring mark from the 2009-10 campaign. Even so, the Czech forward felt his tally could have been even higher had domestic momentum not been halted by a three-week hiatus. Addressing his prolific form and the inopportune timing of the pause, Schick told DAZN: "I could have scored two or three more goals. But overall, we did a really great job. Unfortunately, the international break is coming now."

  • Defensive resilience earns praise

    While Schick garnered attention for his offensive prowess, manager Martinez Novell achieved a major milestone by maintaining clean sheets in his first three competitive home matches, matching a record set by Rudi Voller in 2000. That defensive foundation proved decisive in completely blunting Leipzig's forward line throughout the ninety minutes.

    Highlighting the team's discipline and collective organisation, goalkeeper Mark Flekken added to DAZN: "Defensively, we did exactly what we set out to do. The counter-pressing was good, we drew good fouls. We were very good defensively. It all came together."


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    Contrasting form defines rivals

    The three-week league hiatus offers Leverkusen a timely window to preserve fitness ahead of a demanding domestic and European schedule. Martinez Novell's men will look to maintain their sharp attacking edge, having scored at least twice in each of their opening six competitive matches. Conversely, a struggling Leipzig side down in ninth must use the break to address their travel woes following four consecutive away defeats in the league.

Bundesliga
Mainz 05 crest
Mainz 05
M05
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
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Eintracht Frankfurt
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