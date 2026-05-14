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Paraguay home kit 2026 PUMA
Renuka Odedra

Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

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Paraguay 2026 kits revealed - from the classic stripes to a new camouflage print.

Paraguay's new home and away kits are here ahead of the World Cup 2026, and it's a deeply poetic tribute to the nation’s landscape and roots. Titled 'De la Tierra a la Piel' (From the Earth to the Skin), the design centres on the connection between the players and the literal soil of their homeland.

Paraguay kits at PUMAShop now


More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Shop: Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Paraguay WC 26 home kitPUMA

    Paraguay Home kit

    The classic red and white stripes return with renewed energy. Textured with a subtle distressed finish, the design carries a sense of history and lived-in authenticity. Blue trim at the collar and cuffs ties back to the national flag, balancing tradition with a contemporary edge.

    Paraguay kits at PUMA Shop now





  • Paraguay WC 26 away kitPUMA

    Paraguay Away kit

    Bold and disruptive in spirit, the Away kit features a deep, camouflage-like pattern in shades of black and teal, creating movement and unpredictability. The design feels tactical and modern, capturing the grit and adaptability that define Paraguayan football - built for the unexpected.

    Paraguay kits at PUMA Shop now









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