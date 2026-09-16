Ready for war! Pablo sets sights on Millwall clash after opening Hammers goal account

Pablo Felipe scored his first goal for West Ham United on Tuesday evening, but the milestone was overshadowed by a 3-2 Carabao Cup third-round loss to Fulham. The 22-year-old forward finished from a tight angle on his 22nd appearance to make it 2-2 before Oscar Bobb scored a late winner for the visitors.

Summer signing Morato had earlier cancelled out Rodrigo Muniz's opener before Cesar Palacios put Fulham back ahead.

The Hammers must now shift focus back to league duties after four straight EFL Championship victories.