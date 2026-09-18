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Oxford United apologise and withdraw clothing line after 'United 93' design draws attention to 9/11 tragedy
Disastrous branding error causes immediate backlash
Oxford United have officially pulled their new 'Campus Clothing' range from their retail stores and online shop after the branding sparked significant controversy regarding its historical associations.
The collection featured several items prominently displaying the text "United 93" on the back, a design intended to celebrate the club’s founding year of 1893.
However, the choice of wording proved to be an oversight of massive proportions, as it directly mirrors the call sign of United Airlines Flight 93, the fourth hijacked aircraft involved in the 9/11 attacks in the United States.
- AFP
United 93’s tragic 9/11 history
The historical weight of the "United 93" moniker is well-documented, representing the flight that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on September 11, 2001. All 44 people on board the aircraft were killed after passengers and crew fought back against hijackers who were believed to be targeting the US Capitol Building in Washington D.C.
The story was later immortalised in the 2006 critically acclaimed docudrama film titled 'United 93'.
Context of the September 11 tragedy
The sensitivity surrounding the "United 93" name stems from the sheer scale of the 2001 attacks. Nineteen Al Qaeda members hijacked four commercial passenger planes in the US, leading to the destruction of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and a devastating strike on the Pentagon near Washington DC.
The fourth plane, United 93, became a symbol of resistance and tragedy after the struggle on board led to the plane crashing in rural Pennsylvania rather than hitting a high-profile political target. Given the global nature of these events, any association - even an accidental one - is viewed with extreme sensitivity by the international community.
Moving forward and internal reviews
As the club looks to move past the incident, the focus has shifted toward a total overhaul of how merchandise is approved. The withdrawal of the 'Campus Clothing' range will likely result in a financial loss for the club, as inventory is scrapped to ensure no further offense is caused. However, the reputation management aspect of the decision was deemed far more important by the board.
This incident serves as a cautionary tale for other teams across the EFL and beyond who frequently use founding years and shorthand titles on lifestyle gear.
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