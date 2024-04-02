Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, August 2023Backpagepix
Clifton Mabasa

Orlando Pirates young star Relebohile Mofokeng admits it's his 'dream' to play for Bafana Bafana

South AfricaPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesRelebohile MofokengHugo BroosSwallows FCSwallows FC vs Orlando PiratesWorld Cup Qualification CAF

Coach Hugo Broos has given a great light on the potential inclusion of South African young players to his national team squad.

  • Mofokeng wants to play for Bafana
  • Broos says he will give him a chance
  • 'Rele' has been great for Pirates

