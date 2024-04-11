Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United, AmaZulu - which of these PSL heavyweights need the Nedbank Cup more?

GOAL takes a look at what the Nedbank Cup would mean for all of the eight teams that are remaining in the competition and who needs it more.

Orlando Pirates have all the pressure to defend their Nedbank Cup title and are desperate to complete yet another season with at least two trophies.

However, there are other teams who want to lay claim to the title, such as the Pretoria contingent of Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and the University of Pretoria.

The competition's quarter-finals take place this weekend with mouthwatering fixtures such as AmaZulu hosting Orlando Pirates at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. There is also the possibility of a giant being knocked out by a side from the lower division.

Here, GOAL zooms into the upcoming fixtures and highlights each team's importance in winning the Nedbank Cup.