A year ago, circles close to Real Madrid were treating the renewal of Vinicius Junior's contract as a done deal.

That confidence surprised those close to the Brazilian star, who knew exactly how big the demands were that Vinicius was placing on Real Madrid.

Twelve months on, the picture has changed completely. The Brazilian winger has entered the final year of his contract without a renewal agreement. The two sides have drifted a long way apart.

According to "Sport", Real Madrid will not accept the 15 million euro signing bonus that Vinicius is demanding.

The club are sending a clear message about their transfer-market intentions by moving to sign Yan Diomande, the Leipzig winger who shares the same agency as Vinicius.

As it happens, Vinicius shares the agency "Roc Nation" with Diomande, whom Real Madrid are on the verge of signing for 120 million euros. Florentino Perez had already flagged that figure during his election campaign.

"Roc Nation" are expected in Madrid on Monday, the day after tomorrow, to finalise the official procedures for the Ivorian forward's move to the Spanish club. The Vinicius file, meanwhile, remains open, at a time of major changes within Real Madrid.