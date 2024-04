Only one of these two African powerhouses will progress to the group stage of the women's football tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

South Africa faces a crucial match against the Super Falcons in the Olympic qualifier return leg on Tuesday, needing a victory to advance.

Desiree Ellis' team enters the game trailing 1-0 following their defeat in Abuja on Friday, April 5th.

As anticipation builds for this pivotal clash, GOAL examines the factors favouring South Africa, key Super Falcons players to contain, and individuals who must rise to the occasion for Banyana.