Ollie Watkins hails 'tactical genius' Unai Emery after shock title hopefuls Aston Villa's comeback win over Chelsea
Aston Villa make history
Villa looked down and out for a best part of an hour at Chelsea as they barely laid a glove on Enzo Maresca's team, while the west London outfit should have been out of sight. But the second half introduction of Watkins, Jadon Sancho, and Amadou Onana changed the game as Villa came from behind to take all three points. The result extended their winning run in all competitions to 11, equalling a club record set in both 1897 and 1914. The Villans remain third in the Premier League, 10 points ahead of Chelsea and three adrift of leaders Arsenal.
Emery the 'tactical genius'
England international Watkins explained how Villa's shift in tactics paved the way for their comeback win.
He told Sky Sports: "Yeah, amazing win, obviously for me personally to come on and score two goals is a great feeling, but to keep up this run, and to come away here at Chelsea, a tough place and win, amazing is the word to sum it up really.
"He [Emery] changed it, because Chelsea were going man for man but they had the extra centre-back when we were going long. So when I came on second-half he brought Sancho on the wing and Morgan [Rogers] and I think it gave us a little more space and then put Youri [Tielemans] in the No. 10 so we had an extra body up there. Tactical genius I would say."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Emery thrilled with Villa's fight
Emery admitted that Villa's game plan was the same in both halves but the difference was Chelsea's high level dropping off. And some fresh legs in the second half really helped.
He told BBC Match of the Day: "We kept the same game plan we had at the first half, but the first half they were playing fantastic. They were dominating. We couldn't get the ball easily. We were defending low, we are defending well. We didn't concede corners, only one corner and they score. But we needed to be passionate and try to keep being resilient and we were speaking after the first half in the dressing room. Normally we could improve like we did because they were pushing a lot in the first half and in the second half we knew we could have our momentum, as well to control the game better than the first half. We were getting better but we needed to change some fresh legs and as well different players. And of course every play in the second half after when they win the match their impact was very fantastic and necessary."
Emery saved special praise for Watkins, who is coming good after a slow start to the season. The former Brentford man now has four goals and an assist in his last five Premier League matches.
The Spaniard added, "He was so, so focused. Keeping the game plan like we planned and doing his tasks, he's normally getting his numbers and today scoring goals is fantastic."
Aston Villa have Arsenal in their sights
Villa will hope to end the year on a high when they take on table-topping Arsenal on Tuesday at Emirates Stadium. The Villans secured a last-gasp 2-1 victory over the Gunners earlier this month and now Watkins is relishing another crack at Arteta's side.
"Yeah, I feel like teams are worried about us, you know they're thinking 'Oh, we've got Villa next'," he said. "Even if we may not play the prettiest football at times, they know we're going to eventually cause them problems when we do string a few passes together, we're taking each game as it comes and just focusing on ourselves. Obviously there's been a lot of talk about us, people asking the question about us winning the title, but you know that's a long way away and we're just focusing on the next game."
A win in the coming days will take Villa level with Arsenal. And despite their lofty position, Emery still doesn't see his side in a title race with Arsenal and Manchester City.
"Of course we are playing against Arsenal and our mentality is to compete strongly," he said. "We are not going to speak about our target in the league until we are in the day 34 because there are teams contending with a huge power to get points like Liverpool, like Chelsea and they are keeping contending more than us to be there. Of course we are performing very well, we are in a row-winning matches, we are competing fantastic, we competed first half fantastic and we were struggling. But the second half more or less like this season we are progressively getting better and being humble. No, 38 matches, no, not. If it finishes tomorrow then this match against Arsenal is finishing the league. There is still another 20 matches to play."
