Bloodied and bruised, his shirt torn from his back, Alexander Nübel still emerged as the day's real winner after Stuttgart's wild 3-3 draw at Hoffenheim. Despite looking battered after the frenzied 3-3 (1-2) draw at TSG Hoffenheim, VfB Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel could still claim a moral victory on the day. Although he conceded as many goals as Oliver Baumann at the other end on the third-to-last Bundesliga matchday, Nübel sent a clear message in the race for Germany's World Cup starting spot.
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Oliver Baumann looked shaky on three separate occasions against VfB Stuttgart, while Alexander Nübel is putting himself "in a very good position" for the World Cup
"Alex has put himself in a very good position for the World Cup," VfB sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth said, "He made some incredible saves and saved us a point." While Nübel played a key role in the Swabians' fortunate draw in the Baden-Württemberg derby for a Champions League spot, Baumann had an off day.
"I definitely should have saved that one," Baumann told Sky, referring to Chris Führich's 20th-minute opener from a tight angle. In fact, the 35-year-old, recently installed as Germany's number one for the World Cup finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada (11 June–19 July), looked uncomfortable on all three goals he conceded.
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Baumann is gutted: "We definitely lost 3-3"
Baumann cut a frustrated figure after his own display and the side's sloppy surrender of a two-goal cushion against the depleted Stuttgart side. "We effectively lost 3–3," the veteran grumbled. "We have to learn from this." Nübel, meanwhile, struck a far more positive tone. "We showed character; that proves the team's determination," said the keeper. "This draw feels like a win."
Nübel, whose three-year loan from Bayern Munich is set to expire this summer, preferred not to praise himself; his manager did that instead. Sebastian Hoeneß, formerly also Baumann's coach at TSG, had seen an "Alex in superb form". "Alex has impressively shown just how important he can be," said Hoeneß. "Securing a point in a game like this certainly doesn't hurt when it comes to deciding who will be in goal at the World Cup."
Three-way battle for the Champions League
First, though, the race for Champions League spots must be resolved. Bayer Leverkusen, VfB and TSG are locked together on points in fourth to sixth place. The next matchday—when VfB take on Bayer—could prove decisive.
On Saturday in Sinsheim, Andrej Kramaric looked set to fire TSG toward the Champions League. First the 34-year-old veteran announced a two-year contract extension, then Hoffenheim's record goalscorer struck twice (7' and 49'). Bazoumana Touré added a third for the hosts in the 24th minute, yet it still proved insufficient.
Führich (20'), Ermedin Demirovic (64') and late substitute Tiago Tomas (90+5') replied for Stuttgart, who were marking their 2,000th Bundesliga outing. Captain Atakan Karazor was sent off for a reckless foul on Fisnik Asllani (69'), yet the dismissal did not derail the visitors' fightback; his absence will instead hamper them against Leverkusen.