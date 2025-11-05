Imagn
NWSL 2025 attendance down five percent from record 2024 campaign, even as four clubs set single-season records
- Getty Images Sport
A developing trend?
The NWSL's decline mirrors MLS's five-percent drop this season as well, with the men's top-flight league also having a record attendance year in 2024. Among the more concerning declines were the San Diego Wave, which had a 26-percent decrease from 2024 and 35-percent drop from 2023.
The arrival of San Diego FC, an MLS expansion club in the city, and Alex Morgan's retirement could have played a factor in those numbers, according to Sports Business Journal. The other major drops included the Chicago Stars FC (22 percent), Angel City FC (16 percent), Utah Royals FC (16 percent) and Racing Louisville FC (15 percent).
- Imagn
On the bright side
To the positive, five clubs had increases, and four set franchise records for attendance.
North Carolina Courage crowds increased by 21 percent to an average of 7,684, the biggest improvement in the league - despite the club missing the playoffs. The Orlando Pride increased by 15 percent while the Washington Spirit continue to grow under owner Michele Kang, with a nine-percent increase.
Bay FC had an increase of eight percent, but that includes a match at Oracle Park, which set an NWSL attendance record of 40,091. Gotham FC, the Courage, Spirit and Pride all set club records for attendance.
- Getty Images Sport
The top five
San Diego led the league with 18,233 fans on average last season, but their decline in 2025 put the Portland Thorns on top at 18,173 per game.
NWSL 2025 Top Attendance Leaders Rank Club Average Attendance 1 Portland Thorns FC 18,173 2 Angel City FC 16,257 3 Washington Spirit 15,259 4 Bay FC 14,823 5 San Diego Wave FC 13,427
'Business is incredibly strong'
Sarah Jones Simmer, NWSL COO, downplayed the dip in overall attendance.
"Our underlying business is incredibly strong,” Simmer said in a statement. “Across the league, we’re seeing consistent attendance growth, franchise-best seasons, and record-breaking moments in markets big and small. The fact that so many clubs set all-time attendance highs in 2025 speaks to the durability of demand and the momentum powering the NWSL’s future.”
Overall, seven of the 12 teams that have been in the league for more than two seasons drew larger crowds in 2025 than they did in 2023.
