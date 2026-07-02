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Celia Balf

NWSL Challenge Cup heads to Ohio: Why the tournament remains vital for women's soccer

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Kansas City Current

The NWSL Challenge Cup, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, brought the league's first match to Ohio as reigning champions Gotham FC met NWSL Shield winners Kansas City Current.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup was first introduced in 2020 as a one-off tournament to mark the league's return after the COVID-19 pandemic. Since that first year, it's become an annual competition. However, over the past three years, it has evolved from a league-wide tournament into a single match between the reigning NWSL champions and the NWSL Shield winners.

It's become an event that builds on the success of the previous season and gives teams and players another trophy to compete for. This year, the NWSL Challenge Cup took place in Columbus, Ohio, one of the NWSL's newest expansion markets. On Friday night at Lower.com Field in Columbus, reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC defeated the Kansas City Current 2-0, marking the first professional women's soccer match in Ohio.

It was a rainy, humid evening in Columbus. However, in front of a committed group of fans, including Cloud9, Gotham FC's supporters group, Gotham put on a show, reminding just about everyone that the World Cup may be underway, but women's soccer is also thriving. Gotham FC lifted the Challenge Cup trophy for the first time, led by goals from Esther González and rookie Jordynn Dudley.

This Challenge Cup was particularly special for Gotham, as the club now has another trophy to add to its ever-growing collection.

  • Gotham FCGetty Images

    What are the stakes of the Challenge Cup?

    The Challenge Cup is an occasion much like the NWSL Championship. There are activations, halftime performers, and all kinds of sponsorships and brand partnerships that bring to life a match between the previous season's top two teams. Unlike the NWSL Championship, which is a weekend-long event featuring activations and live entertainment, the Challenge Cup takes place in a single day. That condensed format makes it difficult to match the prestige of the NWSL Championship and Shield. However, this year, it's capitalizing on a major summer of soccer.

    This year's Challenge Cup was presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics and featured three e.l.f. ambassadors on the pitch: Lo'eau LaBonta of the Kansas City Current and Jaedyn Shaw and Jess Carter of Gotham FC. The event featured a special e.l.f. Match Day Carpet, a Fan Zone, performances by International Dance League dancers, and a halftime show by singer-songwriter Amber Mark. Latin Grammy Award-winning artist Joaquina performed the national anthem. In addition, the league hosted a Pride event and brought three players from other NWSL clubs to represent the league in the Fan Zone before the match.

    It's clear there has been real investment and a genuine desire to make the Challenge Cup matter. But one question remains: Does it matter?

    The game itself presents high stakes on one hand. It's essentially a rematch between two of the league's biggest and best teams. On the other hand, it's also a match that has little impact on the rest of the season. The result doesn't affect the current campaign, but winning brings prize money and another trophy to a club's collection. That said, winning the NWSL Championship or Shield still carries more prestige.

    NWSL Challenge Cup champions receive $3,500, while the runners-up receive $2,200. The match MVP also receives a $2,000 bonus.

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  • Gotham FCGetty Images

    Do the players care?

    The timing is tough, as it falls during a break in the NWSL season. Travel and logistical challenges aside, it's an opportunity to win a trophy, which, regardless of the timing, is reason enough for players and clubs to care.

    "From my position as the head coach, I've been super proud of the group of players and staff," Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amorós said after the victory. "Today we played arguably the best team at scoring goals over the last couple of years, and we were able to really limit their chances and get another clean sheet. I'm super proud of them because of the way they work every day. When we're back in New Jersey, when we travel and when we have to go through so many things, they always find a way to come out on top. When Tierna [Davidson] and Mandy [Freeman] were lifting that trophy, it was really a moment of pride because it's also a trophy that we didn't have as a club. It was a big day for us."

    Emily Sonnett, who signed a contract extension with Gotham FC ahead of the Challenge Cup, said "having this competition is great because it lets you get your feet wet again before the season starts back up." Sonnett also plays for the U.S. Women's National Team, making her an example of a player balancing a packed club and international schedule. The USWNT are just a couple of months away from World Cup qualifying.

    Fellow USWNT and Gotham defender Tierna Davidson also spoke about the midseason NWSL break.

    "Being able to step away from the game and recharge was valuable. We came back with a lot of energy and excitement, and that really shows how beneficial the break was for everyone."

    Gotham FC looked recharged, keeping the Kansas City Current, one of the league's highest-scoring teams, off the scoresheet throughout the match.

  • Gotham FCGetty Images

    'We really depend on everyone'

    At every stage of the season, a coach can only rely on the players who are healthy and cleared to play. For Gotham, it's been a long road back for many of the club's key players, from injuries to Emily Sonnett and Rose Lavelle to lengthy ACL recoveries for Tierna Davidson and Midge Purce. Even with those injuries, Gotham head coach Juan Carlos Amoros wasn't shy when asked about the timing of the Challenge Cup and the current state of his squad.

    "We're probably in one of the best places we've been. We're still missing Kayla [Duran], but the rest of the roster has been training this week. Everyone is at different stages of returning to play. [Emily] Sonnett has started training with the team, Mandy [Freeman] is with the team, Bruninha is with the team. For us, that's special because we really depend on everyone, and having everyone available is important."

    Friday's match featured a veteran lineup complemented by the rookie scoring sensation that is Jordynn Dudley.

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    What comes next?

    The NWSL returns this weekend, with the first games kicking off Friday as the No. 4 Washington Spirit face the Houston Dash at 8 p.m. ET.

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