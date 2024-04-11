Luke Fleurs, Kaizer Chiefs B&WBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

'No-brainer' for Kaizer Chiefs as club decides to retire Luke Fleurs' jersey number

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsRichards Bay vs Kaizer ChiefsRichards BayLuke Fleurs

The Soweto giants have made a decision in honour of their late defender who tragically passed away last week.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Fleurs tragically died last week
  • He was yet to make his Amakhosi official debut
  • The club has retired his jersey number

Editors' Picks